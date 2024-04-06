Birth centenary of nadaswaram legend Sheik Chinna Moulana starts on a high note

April 06, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The dedication of nadaswaram exponent Sheik Chinna Moulana to his craft and in initiating others into the traditional art form to ensure its longevity was a true mark of his greatness, said former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

“Over centuries, our temples have nurtured art forms of dance and music through the bhakti tradition. Sheik Chinna Moulana came from a family that has promoted the art of the nadaswaram for more than 300 years. Truly, he was a great son of this great nation,” said Mr. Naidu while speaking at the inauguration of the maestro’s birth centenary year celebration organised by the Dr. Chinnamoulana Memorial Trust (DCMT) in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru, and DCMT trustees S. Kasim and S. Babu were present.

The former Vice-President also pledged ₹5 lakh from his pension fund as a token of appreciation for the trust’s efforts to preserve the legacy of nadaswaram music.

Mr. Nehru said that an initiative by the State government to commemorate Sheik Chinna Moulana would be announced soon. “His ardent desire to excel in the Thanjavur style of playing, which led him to settle down eventually in Srirangam, is an inspiration for all of us,” he said.

A documentary tracing the vidwan’s journey from Aravadi in Andhra Pradesh to Srirangam and his presence on the world stage was screened during the programme.

The evening saw the presentation of a lifetime achievement award with a cash purse of ₹1 lakh to M. Angusamy, who accompanied Sheik Chinna Moulana in numerous concerts and rendered his services at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams alongside Kasim and Babu during Srivari Brahmothsavams for 36 years continuously in his career spanning six decades.

Senior nadasawaram exponent M. Sakthivel and thavil player T.R. Ramadass were honoured and presented with purses of ₹25,000 each.

Young talent B. Selvam (nadaswaram) and M. Muthukumar (thavil) were conferred with the Best Upcoming Nadaswaram and Thavil Artiste Award 2023-24.

Six Nadaswaram music instruments and two Thavil instruments were presented to deserving students.

The evening concluded with a vocal concert by Abhishek Raghuram and party.

On Sunday, the trust will conduct its 25th annual ‘shraddhanjali’ (homage) programme to commemorate Sheik Chinna Moulana with nadaswararam concerts by ‘Adyar Brothers’ J. Venkatesh and J. Balasubramani, and by D.S.D. Selvarathinam, S. Shanmugasundaram and S. Sethuraman.

The year-long centenary celebration, due to be held in Kumbakonam, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, and various venues in the U.S. from this week, are scheduled to end with a valedictory event in Tiruchi in March 2025.