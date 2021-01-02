02 January 2021 21:23 IST

TIRUVARUR

The birth anniversary of Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose will be celebrated for a year from January 23 by the Nava Hindustan Peoples Movement.

In a press release, the president, NHPM, S.S.Kumar, has said that a resolution in this regard was passed at the general body meeting of the movement held at Tiruvarur on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Another resolution urging the Union government to initiate steps for the construction of temples for “Bharatha Matha” at Kanyakumari and in Kashmir as a symbolic representation of the nation’s integration was also passed at the meeting.