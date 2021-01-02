Tiruchirapalli

Birth anniversary

TIRUVARUR

The birth anniversary of Nethaji Subash Chandra Bose will be celebrated for a year from January 23 by the Nava Hindustan Peoples Movement.

In a press release, the president, NHPM, S.S.Kumar, has said that a resolution in this regard was passed at the general body meeting of the movement held at Tiruvarur on Friday.

Another resolution urging the Union government to initiate steps for the construction of temples for “Bharatha Matha” at Kanyakumari and in Kashmir as a symbolic representation of the nation’s integration was also passed at the meeting.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 10:28:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/birth-anniversary/article33482013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY