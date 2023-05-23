Birth anniversary of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar passes off peacefully in Tiruchi

May 23, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 1,348th birth anniversary of ‘Perarasar Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar’ passed off peacefully on Tuesday with State Ministers, leaders of various political parties and members of various organisations garlanding the statue of the emperor here.

On behalf of the State government, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar garlanded the statue of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar at Othakadai and paid tributes.

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, AIADMK, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Bharatiya Janata Party besides members of the Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam and Tamizhar Desam Katchi and a large number of public from Tiruchi and other districts garlanded the statue and paid tributes.

Police sources said a detailed security arrangement was put in place in connection with the event to maintain order, scale up vigil and regulate vehicular movements in the city. Police personnel from other districts were also deployed as a precautionary measure. Buses proceeding via Othakadai were diverted. The sources said the birth anniversary celebrations passed off peacefully.

