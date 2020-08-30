Birth anniversary of India’s first actuary celebrated

The birth anniversary of India's first actuary, late L.S. Vaidyanathan, was celebrated by the Department of Actuarial Science, Bishop Heber College, through conduct of a webinar, earlier this month.

Addressing the gathering of students and teachers through ZOOM cloud meeting platform, Hemant Kumar FIAI, Group Manager – actuary from Principal Global Services, Pune, provided guidance on preparing for the actuarial exams.

Principal D. Paul Dhayabaran and Department Head D. Hebsiba Beula also took part in an interactive session with Mr. Hemanth Kumar.