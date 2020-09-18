Birth anniversary of King Serfoji II to be celebrated online

Thanjavur

18 September 2020 18:23 IST

Contributions from artistes willing to pay their homage to King Serfoji II on his 243rd Birth anniversary have been invited by the management of Maharajah Serfoji II Memorial Hall Museum, Thanjavur, as the museum authorities are planning to celebrate the event online on September 24.

King Serfoji II patronised arts, literature, and culture and many artistes flourished during his rule. He was a composer, fostered art and cultural relationships with Maharajah Swathi Thirunal of Thiruvananthapuram, according to Pratap Sinh Serfoji Raje Bhosle, Social Media Manager, Maharajah Serfoji II Memorial Hall Museum, Sadar Mahal Palace, Thanjavur.

Interested artistes can forward the video clippings of their performance on compositions of the Tanjore quartet or Thanjavur Kings’ compositions to tanjorerajahaserfoji2museum@gmail.com or post them on the Facebook page @serfojirajah2museum.

Advertising

Advertising

Live streaming of the birth anniversary celebrations on the Facebook page will commence with a performance by Charumathi, granddaughter of K. P. Kittapa Pillai a descendent of Thanjavur quartet, Chinnayya, Ponniah, Sivanandam and Vadivelu Pillais, the ‘nattuvanars’ in the royal court of King Serfjoji II, at around 11 a.m. on September 24, according to Pratap Sinh Serfoji Raje Bhosle.