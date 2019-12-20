Birds rescued from poachers freed

TIRUCHI

The Forest Department on Friday released nearly 300 parakeets, which were rescued from poachers a few months ago, after recuperation.

The parakeets, which had their wings clipped by the poachers were kept in a make-shift cage at the office of the Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Tiruchi, to recuperate.

District Forest Officer D. Sujatha told The Hindu that around 350 parakeets were rescued from poachers in Palakkarai nearly three months ago.

“Since the parakeets had been in very small cages, around 30 died. Around 300 were released while a few, maybe two or three require more time, and treatment and so have been held back,” she said.

The Forest Department had to construct a make-shift cage to accommodate the birds, Ms. Sujatha said. The birds were rescued from Kuruvikaran Street in Palakkarai in an operation by a team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau officials.

The department closely monitored the health of the birds and after ensuring their good health let them free, she added.