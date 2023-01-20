Birds flock to Kiliyur lake in Tiruchi

January 20, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With migratory birds arriving in large numbers in the Tiruchi district, with a majority alighting at the Kiliyur lake near Tiruverumbur, the bird enthusiasts in the city anticipate the lake to be declared a bird sanctuary.

The lake attracts around 25,000 migrant water birds of over 40 species from across the world. A large number of birds, such as Northern Pintail, Brown Shrike, Garganey, Northern Shoveler, Black-tailed Godwit, Cotton Pygmy Goose and Open Billed Storks have arrived here for the nestling season, many flying from as far as Asia and European countries, escaping the cold and blizzards in their homelands.

According to bird enthusiasts, the winged visitors arrive in large numbers in the months of November and February and are classified into inter-continental, inter-state, and inter-district. They have so far recorded 120 species of birds, including migratory birds and residents.

“Kiliyur lake is one of the favourite spots for the birds, and it has been playing host to several species over the years. Birds have arrived in large numbers, and we could spot around 40 varieties of migratory birds,” A. Relton, a birdwatcher, told The Hindu.

It is a natural phenomenon that these migratory birds fly down to this place during winter for nesting and breeding after a voyage of thousands of kilometre. Abundant food in the form of fish and suitable climatic conditions for breeding are some of the reasons attributed to the avian members making this lake their home during winters, the bird enthusiasts said.

“Declaring the lake a bird sanctuary not only protects the endangered species but, also serves as an edutainment sport for school and college students,” Mr. Relton added.

With a push from bird enthusiasts and conservationists, the forest department has recently sent a proposal to the government for a bird sanctuary in Kiliyur village. “A proposal has been made and we are awaiting a response from the government, which would likely be positive,” said a senior Forest official.

Meanwhile, the department has commenced a survey of the birds migrating to the lake, and will also raise awareness about the importance of migratory birds for ecological balance among the public.