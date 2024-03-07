Bird flu: poultry farms asked to stop buying eggs, chicks, and poultry feed from Andhra Pradesh

March 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KARUR

In the wake of Avian influenza outbreak in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, the district administration on Thursday asked poultry farms to avoid buying eggs, ducks, chicks, and feed for poultries from Andhra Pradesh.

Collector M. Thangavel said the outbreak of bird flu (Avian influenza) was reported in Andhra Pradesh. A large number of poultry birds died in the recent past. It was stated that the outbreak was due to the H5N1 influenza virus. It had potential to spread rapidly. Hence, prevention and control activities had become important to check the spread of flu.

He said that the animal husbandry and public health officials had been asked to take up preventive measures. Rapid response teams had been formed. They were given training to check the spread of bird flu in poultries, if any. Surveillance of flu like illness in all government and private hospitals should be taken up.

Mr. Thangavel said those who had travelled to bird flu-affected areas and were engaged in poultry rearing should exercise caution. Death of crows, ducks, chickens, and other birds, and sickness in birds noticed by the field staff should be notified immediately. If eggs, chicks, and ducks were brought from Andhra Pradesh in the last one month, they should be destroyed and buried properly with immediate effect. The persons employed in poultry farms should avoid visiting other farms. They should exercise caution and stay safe. Dead birds should be properly buried and not disposed of indiscriminately.

