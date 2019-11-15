Bioplastic film for food packaging applications

THANJAVUR

The Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology, Thanjavur, has developed a bioplastic film from corn starch granules which can serve as a viable bio-friendly alternative to the synthetic plastic films.

The bioplastic film was produced from corn starch by blown tubular film extrusion method where the film has the thickness of above 50 microns and white in colour. The tensile strength of the packaging film is measured as 1.28 kgf (kilogram force) as the sealing temperature of the cover is recorded as 160 degree centigrade, according to the IIFPT Director, C. Anandharamakrishnan.

This alternative to the plastic packaging material has been formulated with three fourth of corn starch with suitable filter materials, which has good strength to carry and pack food items. The innovation, the IIFPT director claimed, has great potential to replace the poly film usage in the food industry as the new technology was cost effective apart from eco-friendly.

When the food product storage examinations were conducted with bioplastic film, the shelf life of potato chips was found to be 15 days without nitrogen gas flushing. The institute has taken up further research on improving the barrier properties such as gas transmission rate (GTR) and water vapour transmission rate (WVTR) of the eco-friendly food packaging film for enhancing the shelfife of food products, he added.

This new product was introduced to the industry by the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, at an event organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India with support from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in New Delhi recently.