BioNEST Cluster Conclave begins

May 06, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

A two-day BioNEST conclave, hosted by SASTRA, a Deemed to be a University, began on Saturday with the launching of products invented by incubating units.

According to a university release, the Tamil Nadu BioNEST Cluster comprises 10 bio-incubation centres that intend to develop accessible, affordable and scalable solutions by promoting first-generation entrepreneurs, Start-ups and Academia–Industry engagements through a combined incubation space of more than 80,000 sq ft.

The two-day conclave was inaugurated by Alka Sharma, Senior Advisor, Department of Biotechnology and Managing Director, BIRAC, Government of India. Products in the areas of Clean Green Tech, Regenerative Medicine, Point of Care diagnostics, Med Tech Devices, Food quality assessment, assistive devices, Molecular biology kits and therapeutics were launched.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Diwan, Head of Strategy Partnership and Entrepreneurship Development and Make in India Facilitation Cell for the Biotech Sector, BIRAC, said the Indian bio-economy was poised to reach $300 billion by 2030.

Appreciating the synergistic and concerted efforts of the Tamil Nadu cluster members, he said the cluster had brought together a diverse strength of public and private institutions and the launching of new products reflected the maturity of the incubation centres.

The products launched on Saturday were developed by the start-ups and incubatees hosted at IIT-Madras, TANUVAS, Golden Jubilee Womens Park, Vellore Institute of Technology, Health Technology Innovation Centre (HTIC), SASTRA, PSG College of Technology, and SPMVV, Tirupati, with the support of various State and Central schemes such as Start-up India Seed Fund, BIG Grant, NIDHI-PRAYAS, NIDHI-SEED and EDII-TN support, said S.Anuradha, Chief Executive Officer, ABLEST, SASTRA Campus.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu BioNEST Cluster had 417 incubatees and 190 registered start-ups out of which 107 were women-led units, Muthu Singaram, chief executive officer, HTIC and the cluster coordinator, said that so far the cluster had filed 58 patents out of which patents were granted to 24 and an amount of ₹124 crore had been raised by various incubators.