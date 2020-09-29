Biometric system to be extended

TIRUCHI

29 September 2020

After successful implementation of biometric-authenticated public distribution system (PDS) in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts on a pilot basis, the Food and Civil Supplies Department has initiated measures to implement it in the rest of the delta districts.

As part of the scheme, cardholders have to authorise themselves to get ration items at fair price shops. Only after getting the thumb impression of customers through Aadhaar-linked biometric devices, the sales staff will distribute the items.

The project has been extended to Karur and Nagapattinam districts recently.

In Karur district, more than 500 fair price shops being run by the Department of Cooperation and the Food and Civil Supplies Department have been brought under the scheme.

According to J. Hazrath Begam, District Supplies Officer, biometric devices have been installed in all FPS and biometric authentication has been made mandatory for distribution of ration items to cardholders. The system has enabled distribution of ration items to the right and eligible persons.

Though there was apprehension among cardholders and consumer activists in Tiruchi district over spread of COVID-19 while stamping their thumb impression on devices, there has been no disruption in implementation of the project.

It is learnt that the new method has largely eliminated duplicate cards and unauthorised sale of ration items.

Steps have been initiated to extend the project to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts as well, official sources said.

Installation of biometric devices at fair price shops is on. Once the installation has been completed, they will be linked with national-level data repository. The project then will be rolled out coinciding with the start of October, they added.