Biometric authentication system suspended

TIRUVARUR

16 October 2020 21:22 IST

Biometric authentication system for supply of commodities at ration shops will remain suspended temporarily in view of difficulties faced by the people, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

Talking to reporters here on Friday after distributing two-wheelers for women under Amma Scooter scheme at the Collectorate, the Minister said implementation of biometric system faced some glitches in some rural pockets. Due to this, the family cardholders found it difficult to draw their ration commodities.

Advertising

Advertising

Hence, it was decided to distribute the ration through the old system of using smart cards, he added that when the smart cards were introduced similar problems cropped up during the initial days of implementation.