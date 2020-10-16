Biometric authentication system suspended

Biometric authentication system for supply of commodities at ration shops will remain suspended temporarily in view of difficulties faced by the people, according to Food Minister R. Kamaraj.
Talking to reporters here on Friday after distributing two-wheelers for women under Amma Scooter scheme at the Collectorate, the Minister said implementation of biometric system faced some glitches in some rural pockets. Due to this, the family cardholders found it difficult to draw their ration commodities.
Hence, it was decided to distribute the ration through the old system of using smart cards, he added that when the smart cards were introduced similar problems cropped up during the initial days of implementation.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath