Biomethanisation of waste resumes

21 November 2020 20:32 IST

Biomethanisation of food and domestic waste and biomining of a dumpyard in Neduvasal has resumed after a brief hiatus.

The work seeks to process nearly 18 metric tonnes of waste generated in the town per day.

A biomethanisation plant has been set up near Neduvasal, where microorganisms are introduced to biodegradable waste to turn it into biogas and manure. “The natural fertilizer is being distributed to farmers for free on request,” said S. Kumarimannan, Perambalur Municipality Commissioner.

Garbage piled up at the old dumpyard in Neduvasal, functional until a few years ago, is also being processed, he said.

“A project worth ₹3.18 crore is underway to biomine the dumpyard. We are taking the help of experts at Anna University, who are monitoring it,” Mr. Kumarimannan said.

Meanwhile, a concrete decentralised plan to segregate waste generated in 21 wards of the civic body’s limits is under way. Two fully functional microcomposting yards and one on-site compost centre are being used to turn biodegradable waste generated within the town to compost.

People are becoming aware of the need to segregate waste and avoid using plastics, Mr. Kumarimannan said. “We are creating awareness drives and ensuring that conservancy workers collect only segregated waste,” he said.