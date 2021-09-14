Bio-mining project picks up pace

4.8 lakh cubic metre of waste as been cleared from Ariyamangalam dump yard

The bio-mining project to segregate and process accumulated solid waste at Ariyamangalam dump yard has gathered pace.

On behalf of Tiruchi Corporation, Erode-based Zigma Global Environ Solutions is executing the project with a scheduled deadline of 24 months from the date of issuance of the work order. It began processing and clearing the garbage in January last.

A sum of ₹49 crore was sanctioned for the bio-mining project.

According to sources, the company was mandated to remove 7.60 lakh cubic metre of municipal solid waste from the dump yard. It was also asked to reclaim 47.5 acres of land used for dumping garbage collected from different parts of the city over the last 50 years.

While the company initially began the process of segregating and processing the garbage, it added one more bio-mining plant a few months ago to speed up the clearing work. It employed 150 workers, including skilled, unskilled and supervisors, for the task.

As of August, it is claimed that 4.8 lakh cubic metre of solid waste had been cleared. It means that more than 70% of the solid waste has been cleared successfully.

“It is a tough task to clear the garbage mounds. It has been a major issue to residents of Ariyamangalam, Kattur and neighbouring areas for so long. We find significant progress in clearing and transporting the municipal waste,” says P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

He said that four lakh metric tonne of waste, after being segregated into gravel, recyclable and plastic waste, had been cleared from the site. Similarly, 25,000 metric tonne of plastic waste had been transported to various cement factories so as to use them as fuel in high-power kilns. About 1,500 metric tonne of solid waste was being processed a day.

Mr. Rahuman said that one more bio-mining plant had been set up at the site for accelerating the work. Though the project was expected to be completed by December, labour shortage during the lockdown delayed it. However, it would be completed before March 2022.