Bio-metrics is a must to measure paddy at DPCs: Collector

May 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

From June 1 this year, bio-metrics verification is a must for farmers to measure their paddy at direct purchase centres (DPC), according to Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said farmers aspiring to measure their paddy at Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation-operated DPCs should register themselves through online giving required details. While registering online they should also complete the process of bio-metric verification, he added.

