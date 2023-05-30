ADVERTISEMENT

Bio-metrics is a must to measure paddy at DPCs: Collector

May 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

From June 1 this year, bio-metrics verification is a must for farmers to measure their paddy at direct purchase centres (DPC), according to Thanjavur Collector Deepak Jacob.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said farmers aspiring to measure their paddy at Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation-operated DPCs should register themselves through online giving required details. While registering online they should also complete the process of bio-metric verification, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US