BIM Tiruchi gets new chairman

June 15, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ravi Appawamy has been appointed the chairman of the Board of Governors of Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi, following the demise of its previous chairman T. Karumuttu Kannan in May.

Mr. Appaswamy is chairman of The Residency Group Hotels, India and Male and Appaswamy Real Estates Ltd.

He was a member of the executive council at Shiv Nadar University and at BIM board of governors and past president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), according to a BIM press release.

