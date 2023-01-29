BIM ties up with Rennes School of Business for mutual growth

January 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Rennes School of Business, Rennes, France, a top-ranked business school at global level, has partnered with Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi, for pursuing mutual interests in academic excellence and cultural diversity.

The MoU was signed earlier this week by Asit K Barma, Director, BIM Trichy, and Thomas Froehlicher, Dean and Director, Rennes School of Business, France.

The two institutions have resolved to promote mutually beneficial activities in education, research, and other scholastic pursuits, and to cooperate and work together for internationalization of higher education, a press release issued by BIM said.

The scope of the collaboration includes exchange of students, conduct of executive programs for the professional community, short ‘study abroad’ seminars, virtual projects and study tours, collaborative virtual student projects, joint research projects, joint conferences and publications, and exchange of faculty members.

Asit K Barma, Director, BIM, said the spirit of advancing sustainability and ecological balance runs in the DNA of BIM and the Rennes School of Business.

The two sides will work for raising competencies in new technology applications and sustainability, and bring in global best practices in the program architecture. Maud LE BARS, South Asia Area Manager of Rennes School of Business, said both institutes, bound by common values, will work together in scholastic, research, and community initiatives.