BIM team shines in global competition

A student team of Bharathidasan Institute of Management has won the second position globally in the coveted Capstone (Foundation) strategic management simulation game.

First year MBA students Prithviraj, Abinav, Prasanna Venkatesh, Sridhar, and Rakesh Kumar competed against five teams from universities in the United States, Turkey, and Malaysia in the final round of the global-level biannual competition conducted every year during the spring and fall seasons.

The Capsim challenge (www. capsim.com) tests the business skills of students against the top competitors worldwide.

Asit K Barma, Director- BIM, said: "This is the first time we introduced the Capstone foundation to first-year students for participation in students’ Capsim global challenge. This win once again vindicates BIM’s focus on a pedagogy centred around simulations and applications to succeed in today’s non-linear growth paradigm.”

R. Subramanian, Faculty-in-charge, said that in today’s interconnected business orders, the skills of integrating business functions and dynamically adjusting to competition were extremely crucial. “Keeping this in mind, we had introduced business simulation in the first term of our MBA programme and this win is a testimony to the success of our programme architecture.”

According to BIM team, the game enabled them to better comprehend the business complexities, explore multiple dimensions of running a business, and to execute critical business decisions. The best part of the simulation experience was to ideate and implement the product life cycle strategies across the rounds to capture the market share in various product segments; and balancing the demand, production, and finance functions for gaining and sustaining competitive advantage, the students said.