BIM team secures third global ranking in CAPSIM Spring 2021 challenge

TIRUCHI

A student team of Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi, has secured third rank globally in CAPSIM Spring 2021 challenge that witnessed participation of of numberous B-Schools at the world-level.

The prestigious bi-annual competition witnessed BIM entering the final round along with five other B-Schools: Bar Ilan University of Israel; Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech); Thammasat University, Thailand; University of Georgia (UGA); and Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

The BIM team: Harina Thamman, Moanish CS ,Nithin Rajan , and Siva Subramanyam, final year MBA students, who represented the only institution from India in the first three, finds a place in the CAPSIM Hall of fame, BIM Director Asit K Barma, said.

"Experiential learning with business simulation being an integral part of our program, BIM was investing well in the software, faculty training, and onboarding the best-in-class faculty of practice to provide a superior learning experience to our students. The win further vindicates the robustness of our MBA program that aims to make our students future-ready," Prof. Barma said.

The Capsim Challenge (www.capsim.com) takes Capstone and Foundation alumni drawn

from leading B Schools globally and pits them against each other in a biannual competition to

crown the world's best at running a multi-million dollar simulation company.

Over the years, this competition has immense popularity among leading B School graduates to showcase their talent and skill in strategy and consulting roles during the recruitment process, a press release issued by BIM said.