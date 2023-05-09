BIM students come first in international competition among business schools

May 09, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A team of three first-year MBA students from Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) has secured the 1st rank globally in CAPSIM Spring 2023 Foundation Challenge that concluded recently.

The team from BIM consisted of Shriram Balaji, Pratyush Chowdhury and Sathya Moorthy, and was guided by R. Subramanian, faculty in charge.

Thousands of B-school students from across the world participated in the prestigious bi-annual competition. Six business schools - Bharathidasan Institute of Management; Queens University, Canada; American University in Cairo, Egypt; Bowling Green State University, USA; University of Vermont, USA; Istanbul Kultur University, Turkey; competed for the world title in the final round.

The Capsim Challenge takes Capstone and Foundation alumni drawn from leading B-schools globally and pits them against each other in the competition to crown the world’s best at running a multi-million dollar simulation company. Twice each year, Capsim alumni have the opportunity to test their business acumen against competitors from around the globe. The scoring process considers Balanced Scorecard methods for both the qualifying rounds and the finals. The teams or individuals with the six highest scores move on to compete for the title in the finals. Over the years, this competition has gained popularity among leading B-school graduates who showcase their talent and skill in strategy and consulting roles during the recruitment process, a BIM press release said.

Expressing happiness over the achievement of the students, BIM Director Asit K. Barma said, ‘Our students keep winning various simulation-driven corporate competitions. Experiential learning with business simulation is an integral part of our MBA programme architecture. We are investing well in the software, faculty training, and onboarding the best-in-class faculty to provide a good learning experience to our students.”

“In today’s interconnected business orders, the skills of integrating business functions and dynamically adjusting to competition are extremely crucial. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced business simulation in the first term of our MBA programme,” said Mr. Subramanian.