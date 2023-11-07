BIM signs MoU to offer course in supply chain management

November 07, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchi, and o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate and utilise each other’s knowledge, capabilities, and infrastructure to promote education, research and development in supply chain management.

The broad objectives of the MoU include academic collaboration in designing, developing and delivering relevant digital courses and offering virtual training and certification programmes jointly in supply chain management; offering a post-graduate certificate programme in supply chain management (PGCSCM), collaborative research, and IP creation for developing supply chain digital products/platforms and deep application research; and conducting joint events.

Asit K. Barma, Director, BIM, said having invested in the Centre for Operations Excellence, the institution was keen on building further expertise in Digital Supply Chain that integrated technologies such as IoT, AI/ML, and blockchain to optimise processes and improve decision-making, a BIM press release said.

