HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIM signs MoU to offer course in supply chain management

November 07, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchi, and o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate and utilise each other’s knowledge, capabilities, and infrastructure to promote education, research and development in supply chain management.

The broad objectives of the MoU include academic collaboration in designing, developing and delivering relevant digital courses and offering virtual training and certification programmes jointly in supply chain management; offering a post-graduate certificate programme in supply chain management (PGCSCM), collaborative research, and IP creation for developing supply chain digital products/platforms and deep application research; and conducting joint events.

Asit K. Barma, Director, BIM, said having invested in the Centre for Operations Excellence, the institution was keen on building further expertise in Digital Supply Chain that integrated technologies such as IoT, AI/ML, and blockchain to optimise processes and improve decision-making, a BIM press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.