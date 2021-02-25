BIM looks at having its own campus

Tiruchi

25 February 2021 18:46 IST

It will be built on a nearly 18-acre site near Kalamavur along Tiruchi-Pudukottai highway

Identifying a range of activities to play an active role in the State's development, Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi, which has been functioning out of BHEL’s facilities since its inception in 1984, has plans to have its own campus in two year's time.

A modern campus has been planned for completion on a nearly 18-acre site near Kalamavur along the Tiruchi-Pudukottai Highway. “The new campus will pave way for BIM to scale up student intake from the present level of 120 students per year, in sync with the range of activities planned through the proposed Centre for Social Development,” Asit K. Barma, the new Director of BIM told mediapersons on Thursday.

BIM will work closely with the Tamil Nadu Government for attainment of some of the Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations, including poverty alleviation and gender equality.

“We aspire for a tie-up with reputed international institutions that had set benchmarks in social development, to offer dual degree programmes. The students will be facilitated to work with consultancy companies of global repute such as Deloitte that provide expertise to the government departments for implementation of social welfare schemes,” said Prof. Barma, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Madras with over 30 years of experience in academia and industry.

BIM would be conducting more executive development programmes for professionals in government and private sectors. “We will be bidding for training programmes of global organisations including United Nations Development Program, Asian Development Bank, and World Bank guided by the principle - low on price and high on quality.”

Likewise, the proposed Centre for Operational Excellence will leverage the advantages of digital technology, focussing on supply chain and logistic analytics, factoring in the strategic location of Tiruchi for tapping the benefits of the proposed industrial corridors, Prof. Barma said. Text mining, programmatic marketing, marketing technology, Fintech, block chain in business application, and predictive analytics figure among other focus areas for expansion of the range of activities in the campus, Prof. Barma said.