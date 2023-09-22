BIM gets two new board members

September 22, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran and academic Tamarapu Sridhar have been unanimously nominated to the board of governors of Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) at the institution’s 94th annual general meeting held in Chennai recently.

Mr. Parasaran is a senior lawyer at the Madras High Court and member of the executive council of Tamil Nadu National Law University, while Mr. Sridhar, is a Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Monash University, Australia, according to a BIM press release.