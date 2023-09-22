HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BIM gets two new board members

September 22, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior advocate Satish Parasaran and academic Tamarapu Sridhar have been unanimously nominated to the board of governors of Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) at the institution’s 94th annual general meeting held in Chennai recently.

Mr. Parasaran is a senior lawyer at the Madras High Court and member of the executive council of Tamil Nadu National Law University, while Mr. Sridhar, is a Sir John Monash Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Monash University, Australia, according to a BIM press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.