BIM course architecture reworked by council

Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) has re-worked its course architecture to put students through pi-shaped learning,

The new batch inaugurated on Wednesday will be oriented on New Age Applications and Core and Elective courses, enabled through practising scholars, centres of excellence, use of simulations and proprietary /open-source tools, contemporary curriculum, research incubation, and industry and academic collaboration. The students will be able to imbibe universal universal values impacting self, family, society and environment, while deriving utility of practice courses enhancing personality, instilling team spirit, values, ethics and fostering sustainable values.

Inaugurating the first batch, Chairman - Board of Governors, BIM, and Managing Director, Thiagarajar Mills, Madurai, spoke about disruptions in the job market and the imperative need for management graduates to be future-ready.

The course architecture was reworked by an outstanding Academic Council after identifying the gaps based on World Economic Forum's The Future of Jobs Report and reports on the topic by McKinsey and Deloitte, BIM Director Asit K. Barma said.

The reports imply that the future generation will, in a dynamic job market, have to change jobs six to seven times in their career cycle. They will have to develop resilience to face uncertain world due to the drastic changes in business models and technology.

The Finance Laboratory was established on Wednesday and City Union Bank has offered to sponsor it. BIM will also have a Bloomberg Terminal, and an National Stock Exchange Smart Terminal. Centres for Sustainable Development Goals, Operational Excellence have been formed.

BIM has augmented faculty strenths accordingly. There are now 15 full-time faculty, and 35 visiting faculty consisting of senior professors of IIMs and best in class industry professionals. Also, BIM has already initiated the process of recruiting 12 Assistant Professors-cum-researchers with exceptional track records like Fulbright Scholarship from IIMs and IITs.

The new batch of students will be put through virtual certification courses of Harvard Business School, Quantitative Techniques and Financial Modelling Spreadsheet. BIM has licences from Harvard Business School, he said.

BIM will look for NBA accreditation and improved NIRF ranking; World QS Ranking in Finance and Operations area next year, and Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business within the next four years.