BIM confers newly-instituted award promoting sustainability on Bharat Soka Gakkai

TIRUCHI:

Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi, has conferred its first 'Annual Innovation in Sustainability Award 2022' on Bharat Soka Gakkai', the Indian affiliate of Soka Gakkai International, a global association of grassroots organisations that seeks to promote the values of peace and respect for all people.

BIM had instituted the award recently to honour individuals or organisations in commemoration of World Food Day (celebrated on October 6), and the start of the prestigious Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's two-year Fellowship Programme, in collaboration with Madras Management Association (MMA).

Vishesh Gupta, Chairperson of BSG, received the award for the unique initiative of achieving Social Development Goals (SDG) through sustainable human behavior enabled by apps, gamification, and community awareness creation, at an event in Chennai hosted by MMA where distinguished leaders from various domains shared their experiences of achieving SDGs.

N. Bala Baskar, Former Principal Adviser, Finance, Ministry of External Affairs, and Former Secretary, Auroville Foundation, shared the experience of sustainable living at Auroville. Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary-Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, spoke about urbanisation, sustainability, and the Government's initiative while L S Ganesh, Vice Chancellor, ICFAI University, spoke about public policy and sustainability.

BIM Director Asit K Barma said the institution's architecture programme revolved around 'tomorrow's business order of sustainable living', and that Centre for Sustainable Development established on the campus will take best practices to the grassroots, develop better products and improve service delivery, thereby contributing to the local ecosystem's sustainable competitiveness.

The BIM has, through this center, been conducting various research, consulting, and outreach activities toward realizing sustainable development goals, he said.

The sustainability and welfare students' club at BIM undertakes multiple activities, including organizing marathons and awareness campaigns on various environmental issues, such as no single-use plastic, conservation of energy, health and hygiene, and tree planting, Prof. Barma said.