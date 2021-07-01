BIM begins classes for incoming MBA batch on an optimistic note

Classes for the incoming batch of students at Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM),Tiruchi, started off on an optimistic note in the midst of the pandemic as they received insights into the opportunities ahead from industry captains.

The country was poised for a “Robust v-shaped post-pandemic recovery,” said Bharat Moossaddee, who has been the Chief Finance Officer of several MNCs and large Indian corporates, addressing the MBA 2021-23 batch. Mr. Bharat explained that the fiscal and monetary measures taken by the country had accelerated reforms. “Manufacturing will enjoy a prominent share of this, given the present government’s thrust on making India an export hub, with a slew of measures through tax benefits and productivity-linked incentives,” Mr. Bharat said, adding that the outlook in the agriculture sector looks good with the consecutive good monsoon in the last three years.

Riding on technology adoption, the service sector will see robust growth, particularly in sectors such as telecom (5G), BFSI (Fintech, Blockchain) and energy (clean and green energy). India, therefore, looks bullish and is poised to grow double-digit, all the more in 2023 when the current incoming batch would graduate, he said.

Expressing hope the next 30 years will belong to India, just as the last 30 years belonged to China, Mr. Bharat said India will be among the top three fastest-growing nations.

Mr. Bharat, who graduated from IIM-Ahmedabad in 1986, said the present business order offers vast opportunities to MBA graduates due to technological advances. The role of MBAs is even more relevant today since MBAs are the catalysts/ new-age disruptors to take specialisations to the core business, providing the much-needed management connect to core business operations. One can choose a career from a vast array of choices and need to have the options open.

BIM Director Asit K. Barma said the induction programme for the first year students began with several industry captains sharing their life lessons with the students.