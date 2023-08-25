ADVERTISEMENT

Bill collector of Tiruchi Corporation arrested for bribery

August 25, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the DVAC said the bill collector had asked for a bribe of ₹5,000 from a man who had approached the Corporation for tax fixation for a plot of land

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a bill collector of the Tiruchi Corporation on the charge of demanding and obtaining a bribe from a retired employee of the Railway Protection Force.

DVAC DSP G. Manikandan said P. Nagarajan, a native of Dheeran Nagar, approached the Subramaniyapuram tax collection centre of the Tiruchi Corporation to apply for tax fixation of a plot of land owned by him. The bill collector of Ward 48, Rajalingam demanded a bribe to fix the tax. Initially, he demanded a bribe of ₹7,000 and later reduced it to ₹5,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Nagarajan approached the DVAC, Tiruchi unit and lodged a complaint. A team of DVAC officials arrested Rajalingam on Friday, while he was receiving the bribe. The officials also seized ₹25,000 in unaccounted cash from his two-wheeler.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US