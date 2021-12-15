E-bike rental service introduced in Tiruchi

All bikes have an in-built GPS facility and their location can be tracked

The Tiruchi division of Southern Railways has introduced an e-bike rental service at the Railway Junction here. The public can hire a bike on hourly, daily or weekly basis and is not restricted to railway passengers alone. As one exits the railway station, a counter of the newly set up e-bike rental could be found on the left side. Within the 12-hour duration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the public can hire a bike at ₹ 50 an hour and ₹ 1,000 as a security deposit.

All that one requires is their driving license and Aadhaar card.

The aim is to create awareness of electric bikes and provide a convenient travelling option to the public, said Praveen Kumar, proprietor of PNA Motors, whose bikes are being rented out. The service would be useful to people on a short trip to the city.

‘There are students who come here for examinations, workers for meetings and conferences. They do not need to depend upon autorickshaws or cabs and can travel on their own,’ he said.

A 12-hour package costs ₹ 500, and a day-long package ₹ 750. Even weekly rental packages are available. All bikes have an in-built GPS facility and its location can be tracked at any given time. In the five days of its functioning, 30 persons have taken on rent the vehicles for various durations.

While chargers are provided for vehicles hired for the day, the ones hired on hourly basis can run up to 100 km on a single charge. People curious about e-bikes and want to take a test drive also approach the counter.

A few customers hired the e-bike for an hour to test-drive it to understand its functioning.

The project is being run on a trial basis and PNA Motors has acquired a tender. ‘The tender period is for a year as it is a trial-run for us. We can scale up the number of vehicles here if the response is good,’ he said.