Bike rider robs gold chain from elderly woman

A 73-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by an unidentified two-wheeler rider on the Tiruchi - Salem main road at Srirangarayapuram near here on Monday.

Police sources said K. Nalini Vasantha was carrying a mixer grinder and proceeding to a repair shop. An unidentified motorcycle rider came to the spot and apparently volunteered to lend assistance to the woman by giving her a lift and dropped her at the shop.

Later, the motorist apparently asked the woman to board the vehicle again to drop her back. When the vehicle came close to Rettai Mandapam, the man stopped the vehicle and allegedly robbed gold chain, weighing three sovereigns, from the woman and escaped from the spot. Acting on a complaint from Nalini Vasantha, the Manachanallur police have registered a robbery case.