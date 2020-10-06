Tiruchirapalli

Bike rider dies in freak accident

A motorcycle rider died after of grievous injuries when the fuel tank of his two-wheeler burst into flames after being hit by a lorry on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Pirattiyur on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway in the afternoon. Police identified the deceased as Arokia Irudayasamy, 43, of Vadakku Paganur in Tiruchi district.

Arokia Irudayasamy was riding towards Tiruchi when the lorry proceeding in the same direction hit him. The lorry’s tyres ran over the bike and its fuel tank burst into flames.

Arokia Irudayasamy, who sustained injuries in the fall as well as severe burns, died in hospital. The lorry driver, Saravanakumar, has been detained. Traffic South Investigation wing is probing the case.

