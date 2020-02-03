Big Temple consecration: two arrested for pasting posters

Two persons were arrested by the Medical College Police on Sunday evening for pasting posters demanding that the consecration of Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Big Temple, be performed only in Tamil.

The police team, who were posted for duty at the New Bus Stand area on the Tiruchi Road in connection with the Big Temple consecration bandobust duty, found two persons pasting the posters near the bus stand at around 6 p.m.

The posters said that the consecration of the Peruvudaiyar temple (Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple)should be conducted only in Tamil and there was no place for Sanskrit in the temple built by a Tamil Emperor for Tamilians.

Subsequently, the police team seized the posters carrying the name of Makkal Adhikaram from them and took the duo, identified as Deva and Balaji, to the police station. Deva claimed that he was the Thanjavur Town Secretary of the outfit. They were later produced before a Judicial Magistrate Court and were remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, police said.