Tiruchirapalli

Big Temple closed for devotees

Barricades placed at the entrance of Big Temple in Thanjavur on Friday to prevent devotees from entering the shrine in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.  

The Brihadeeswara Temple (Big Temple) in Thanjavur and Airavatesvara Temple at Darasuram near Kumbakonam, both under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), have been closed for devotees as a precautionary measure in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Barricades were placed at the Big Temple entrance to prevent devotees from entering the shrine where regular pujas and rituals would continue, according to HR & CE Department officials.

The ASI had issued an order on April 15 to close all the centrally protected monuments / sites and museums under it till May 15 or until further orders due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 9:44:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/big-temple-closed-for-devotees/article34338254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY