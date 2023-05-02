Big Temple car festival held in Thanjavur

May 02, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - THANJAVUR

The annual Chithirai car festival of Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple, popularly known as Big Temple, was celebrated with pomp and gaiety here on Monday.

Thousands of devotees who converged on the four Raja Veedhi’s in the town from early morning took part in the festival by pulling the wooden car along the four streets. The car on which the decorated idols of Sri Thyagarajar brought from the Big Temple was placed, was pulled out of its deck on the West Raja Veedhi in the morning and decked back by around noon.

As planned by the temple authorities, the car was halted at the 14 designated places on the West, North, East and South Raja Veedhis in for devotees offer prayers.

Mass feeding of devotees ( annadhanam) was organised by philanthropists and the public at more than a dozen places along the four Raja Veedhis where apart from the food, buttermilk, rose milk and water were offered to the public to quench their thirst.

Sri Mahalinga Desika Paramacharya Swamigal of Suriyanar Kovil Aadheenam, representatives from Dharmapuram Aadheenam, Babaji Rajah Bonsle, hereditary trust of Big Temple, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, Collector and others participated in the festival during which large number of women carried mulaipari on their heads and the thevaram and thiruvachagam couplets were recited by the devotees who followed the temple car.