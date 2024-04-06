Big opportunities beckon young graduates in law, says Supreme Court Judge

April 06, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The legal profession is going through rapid changes and opportunities are aplenty for young advocates in new and emerging fields, said Justice M.M. Sundresh, Judge, Supreme Court, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the convocation address at the Tamil Nadu National Law University here, Justice Sundresh said new areas of litigation were emerging where a conventional approach may not work. There were big opportunities for young lawyers, especially women.

Emphasising the role of lawyers, he said that lawyers were social engineers as they dealt with and addressed the malaise in society. “The law is your tool; your knowledge of law and its applications can bring in changes in society,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advocacy is not a mere profession, it is calling, a vocation, and a solemn duty. The art of advocacy is at the heart of the legal profession. “As a lawyer, you have a responsibility to the client, your opponent, and the court. Every case is a journey towards truth. Your advocacy plays an important role in bringing out the truth and help the court come to a right decision by marshalling the facts. You have to understand the case thoroughly and apply the law correctly,” Justice Sundresh told the graduands.

He urged the young lawyers to develop creativity and understand the difference between logic and law. “Although you have a tough job to do, hard work pays. Never be disheartened and lose confidence due to issues such as lack of mastery over language, which is just a medium of communication,” he told the graduands.

Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Chancellor, and TNNLU, S. Regupathy, Minister for Law, were present.

V. Nagaraj, Vice-Chancellor, TNNLU, presented the annual report.

Fifty-two B.A., LL.B (Hons), an equal number of B. Com., LL.B (Hons) and 12 LL.M. graduands received their degrees on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.