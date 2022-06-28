Big noise triggers false alarm

A deafening noise heard by the villagers of Vangaram and Kumulur triggered rumours of a crash of a defence aircraft in a forest jungle near here on Tuesday.

The villagers apparently heard a big noise around 11 a.m. close to the forest near Vangaram, thereby triggering rumours that an aircraft had crashed. As it spread like wildfire, hundreds of villagers, passers-by and farmers rushed to the jungle in two-wheelers and cars to locate the crash site. On information, several ambulances from Ariyalur, Jayamkondam and other towns too rushed to the spot. They dispersed after it was established that no such crash had taken place.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi in a statement said that there was no report of any plane crash in the district.