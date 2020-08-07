Big Bazaar out of bounds for three and four wheelers on Saturdays

TIRUCHI

The City police has announced that three and four wheelers would not be allowed on Big Bazaar Street in the city on Saturdays this months as a measure aimed at checking the spread of COVID 19.

Two wheelers and emergency vehicles can ply on the road, according to a police press release. No other vehicle would be allowed on the road between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturdays (August 8,15,22 and 29).

The release pointed out that the road attracted heavy crowd and traffic on Saturdays as total lockdown is enforced on Sundays. The latest restriction was meant to reduce the movement of people and traffic on the road. Several COVID 19 positive cases have been reported in the bazaar area of the city.