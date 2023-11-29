HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Biennial conference on management begins at SASTRA

November 29, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day International Conference on ‘New Frontiers, New Approaches: Ethical Performance Management in a Developing Country’ began at Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) at Thirumalaisamudhram on Wednesday.

According to a SASTRA release, the event brought together scholars, experts, and thought leaders from around the world, setting the stage for a robust exchange of ideas and knowledge on the topic.

Inaugurating the conference, Ralph Adler, School of Business, University of Otago, New Zealand, emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges and opportunities in ‘Performance management in a developing country’.

The conference jointly organised by City Union Bank – Dr. Kalam Centre for Development Studies, School of Management, SASTRA, in association with Performance Measurement Association of Australasia aims to explore innovative solutions, foster interdisciplinary collaborations, and address the pressing issues in ‘Performance management in a developing country.’

A series of sessions on a diverse array of topics ranging from Human Resources Management to Accounting, Economic and Social aspects, research paper presentations and workshops would form part of the conference wherein professors and researchers from Japan, New Zealand, Italy, Australia, Ivory Coast, France, Taiwan and Oman would also be presenting their research papers during the conference, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.