Bids invited for setting up International Dugong Conservation Centre at Manora

The proposed centre, to be set up at an estimate of ₹41 crore, is being established to conserve endangered Dugong species and its habitat in the Palk Bay

Published - November 07, 2024 07:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
It is common to see Dugongs washed ashore after collision with boats and entanglement in fishing nets. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Forest Department has invited bids for the construction of the International Dugong Conservation Centre (IDCC) at Manora, a popular picnic spot and a coastal town in Thanjavur district. 

The IDCC is to be established under the TN-SHORE (Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy) initiative to conserve the “endangered” Dugong species — a marine mammal also known as “sea cow” — and its habitat in the Palk Bay. It is aimed at creating awareness among the community about the importance of their conservation to sustain the marine ecosystems.

Senior officials said that 2.6 hectares of land had been transferred by the district administration for the centre, which had been envisioned as a comprehensive facility integrating various zones designed to support its dual mission of education and conservation. The centre is to come up at an estimated cost of ₹41 crore. 

It would not only serve as a hub for conservation initiatives and strategies but also for collaborative research and knowledge sharing among experts from various countries by bringing together stakeholders. It would also focus on the conservation of seagrass meadows and other marine ecosystems that are crucial for the survival of numerous marine species. 

An offline pre-bid meeting will be organised by the Thanjavur Forest Division on November 19 with the deadline for bid submission being December 6. The official said all required information, including the IDCC and its activities, the specifications for various facilities, pollution prevention and management strategies, the need for the formulation of a Community Health and Safety Plan have been spelt out in the bid document.

As the IDCC is to be established within the Coastal Regulation Zone III A zone adjoining the mangrove areas and the Dugong habitats along the Manora coast, a comprehensive biodiversity conservation plan would be developed to ensure protection and sustainable management of these ecosystems throughout the project life cycle, the officials added. 

As per the plan, the centre will feature a Dugong shaped main building, a museum, Dugong monitoring lab, a seagrass ecology lab, a state-of-the-art tunnel aquarium, interactive displays training centre. Water recycling systems and solar power will also be incorporated under the plan. The facility will also support the sustainable livelihoods for the local community through eco-tourism.

The District Forest Officer, Thanjavur, will oversee the implementation of the project and ensure compliance with Environment and Social Management Plan through stringent supervision and monitoring. The officials said CRZ clearance would have to be obtained from the State government and the facility was expected to come up in two years. 

The officials said Dugongs faced numerous threats requiring conservation efforts. Collision with boats and entanglement in fishing nets have contributed to their declining numbers. Their habitat degradation caused by coastal development, pollution, and climate change had posed a significant risk to their survival.

The threats could be mitigated by effective conservation strategies such as establishing marine protected areas and raising awareness about the importance of Dugong conservation to ensure their long-term survival.

