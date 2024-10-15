Bids invited for construction of Olympic Academy in Tiruchi

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has called for tenders for the construction of the Olympic Academy in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The academy will feature a range of facilities for sportspersons and would house an indoor stadium with basketball, badminton, volleyball court, and a swimming pool. It would have a football and hockey grounds, besides athletics track, velodrome, and a gym.

This apart the complex would have administrative and academic blocks, student hostels, galleries, change rooms, and other basic amenities such as toilets and parking areas. The project is to be completed within 18 months. The last date for submission of bids is November 7.

The academy is likely to come up at Elandapatti on the outskirts of the city. Earlier in May, a team of officials from the office of the Commissioner of Land Administration and the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu had inspected a 47-acre site at Elandapatti to study the feasibility of establishing the academy, which was proposed to set up on the land owned by the Tiruchi Corporation at Panjapur.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had announced the setting up of an Olympic Stadium at a function held in Tiruchi a couple of years ago. Subsequently, the government had announced the plan in its Budget for 2024-25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.