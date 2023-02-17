HamberMenu
Bid to take out march foiled

February 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 18 members of the Communist Party (Marxist - Leninist) Makkal Viduthalai outfit were arrested here on Friday after they attempted to take out a march to Eraiyur village demanding the arrest of culprits who had mixed faeces in the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal.

The members led by the outfit’s district secretary Veerakumar assembled at the bus stand in the town to take out a march when they were arrested by the police. Those arrested were later released in the evening, said police sources.

