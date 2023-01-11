Bid to set Governor’s effigy on fire foiled, seven TPDK members held

January 11, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Seven Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) members have been arrested in Tiruchi after they attempted to burn an effigy of Governor R.N. Ravi to ‘condemn his actions’.

Police sources said the TPDK members led by the outfit’s district secretary, Kamalakannan, assembled near Anna statue close to Chathiram bus stand in the morning when their attempt to burn the effigy was thwarted by police personnel deployed at the spot. They were subsequently arrested.

Meanwhile, posters hailing the Governor and his leadership were put by up a BJP functionary, Srinivasan, at different places in Pudukottai town on Tuesday. T

Six members of Adhi Tamizhar Peravai were arrested here on Wednesday after they attempted to burn an effigy of Governor R.N. Ravi condemning his statement preferring the term ‘Tamizhagam’ over Tamil Nadu to denote the State.

The outfit members led by their district secretary, Murugesan, assembled near Periyar statue close to central bus stand for the purpose. However, the police personnel deployed at the spot thwarted their act and arrested them. Those held were taken to a wedding hall, police sources said.