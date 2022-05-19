Bid to murder college student

The police are on the look out for three unidentified persons who allegedly attempted to murder a 19-year-old undergraduate student in the city by forcing her to drink juice allegedly mixed with poisonous substance recently. The attempt is suspected to be in retaliation of her spurning the advances of an youth.

The police have launched a probe on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother near here. Police sources said the three unidentified persons followed the girl, a second year B. Com student, and reportedly accosted her while she was walking towards her grandmother’s house after alighting at the bus stop.

The sources said one of them allegedly pulled her shawl, while another held her hand. The other person is alleged to have forcefully poured juice mixed with poisonous substance into her mouth and left the spot. The girl who fell sick thereafter was admitted to a private hospital here for treatment.

Police said the girl was said to have been followed by an unknown person who had reportedly proposed to her recently and the angered girl is said to have hit him. As a sequel to this, the three unknown persons followed the girl and attempted to kill her. Further investigation was on.

The BHEL police have registered a case under various IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder)