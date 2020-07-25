Bid to hold sheep shandy on the sly

Police and revenue officials on Friday thwarted attempts made by a group of persons to conduct a weekly shandy for goats and sheep at Samayapuram on the outskirts of the city.

Acting on inputs that a group of farmers and middlemen had planned to convene the shandy, which remains suspended since March 24 due to the nationwide lockdown, the authorities monitored their movements.

As expected, sheep and goats were brought in at least 15 vehicles from different parts of Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts in violation of Section 144 of Cr.PC, which is still in place to prevent people assembling in public places. On seeing the officials, the farmers and middlemen, who brought the livestock, sped away with their vehicles. But the police caught hold of five persons along with their vehicles. However, they were subsequently let out after registering a case for lockdown violation.