Bid to end life by family of seven

THOOTHUKUDI

12 August 2020 19:02 IST

Tension prevailed on the Collectorate premises for a while on Wednesday as seven members of a family attempted to commit suicide.

According to Ganesan of Soolaivaaikkaal near Eral, he borrowed ₹3 lakh from one Joseph of the same area four years ago by pledging the document of his house. He claimed that he had repaid up to ₹7 lakh towards the principal and the interest. “However, Joseph is refusing to return the document and threatening me to give more money to settle the loan. Though I gave a complaint with the Eral police, no action has been taken,” Ganesan alleged.

Ganesan, his wife Velankanni, two of their children and three other family members attempted to immolate themselves in front of the Collectorate by pouring kerosene on them. However, the policemen deployed there thwarted the attempt. They were taken to the SIPCOT police station for inquiry.

