Bid to encroach Srirangam temple land

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) authorities of Sri Ranganathaswami Temple in Srirangam on Friday foiled an attempt by two persons to encroach prime land on Madras Trunk Road in Thiruvanaikoil.

Acting on inputs that S. Giri and T. Anand of Srirangam had erected a fence on a piece of vacant site belonging to the temple, a team of officials led by S. Marimuthu, Joint Commissioner, rushed to the spot along with police personnel. An earth mover was also pressed into service to remove the fence. The site measuring six cents was retrieved within an hour of operation.

Mr. Marimuthu said the worth of the site was ₹1.80 crore. The land parcels owned by the temple had been clearly identified and documented. Except for a few, most of the vacant sites had been protected with concrete fences. In spite of the measures, miscreants had been making efforts to encroach upon the sites.

The senior official said vigil would be stepped up to safeguard temple sites and lands, and warned of severe action against the encroachers.