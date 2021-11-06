Tiruchirapalli

Bid to break open ATM

Thiruvidaimaruthur police are investigating a complaint of an attempt to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) at Veppathur near Kumbakonam on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.45 a.m. when an unidentified man attempted to break open the ATM of a nationalised bank with a crowbar. He left the ATM premises as his efforts turned futile.

On Saturday morning, local people notice the damage caused to the ATM and informed the police who rushed in and seized the crowbar left behind by the unidentified person.

While the CCTV footage had been secured by the police for further investigation, forensic experts visited the scene of crime to lift all possible foreign finger prints, police added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 5:55:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/bid-to-break-open-atm/article37353693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY