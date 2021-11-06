Bid to break open ATM

Thiruvidaimaruthur police are investigating a complaint of an attempt to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) at Veppathur near Kumbakonam on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.45 a.m. when an unidentified man attempted to break open the ATM of a nationalised bank with a crowbar. He left the ATM premises as his efforts turned futile.

On Saturday morning, local people notice the damage caused to the ATM and informed the police who rushed in and seized the crowbar left behind by the unidentified person.

While the CCTV footage had been secured by the police for further investigation, forensic experts visited the scene of crime to lift all possible foreign finger prints, police added.