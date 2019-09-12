Bicycle race for boys and girls

The Collectorate in association with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu conducted a bicycle race for students to commemorate 111 birth anniversary of late Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai in Perambalur.

The race, organised in front of of the Collectorate complex, was conducted separately for boys and girls in three categories of under 13, 15 and 17 years.

In under 13 boys category, a total of 230 students participated. M. Janardhan of Kendriya Vidyalaya secured first place.

S. Priyadarshan of Thanthai Roever Matriculation School secured first place in the under 15 category.

P. Shanthakumar of Government Higher Secondary School, Padalur won in the Under 17 category.

In the girls’ under 13 category, R. Bhavana of Kendriya Vidyalaya secured first place.

R. Sathiyapriya of St. Dominic Girls Higher Secondary School won in the under 15 category.

B. Amalarpava Princiya of Thanthai Roever Matriculation School won in the under 17 category.

G. Rajendran, District Revenue Officer, the chief guest, handed over medals and certificates to prize winners. K. Babu, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer, took part in the prize distribution ceremony.